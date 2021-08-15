7,716 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,344,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 44.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 261.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BWS Financial raised their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, for a total transaction of $40,606.11. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 287 shares of company stock valued at $455,287. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $25.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,483.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,514.55.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

