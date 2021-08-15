$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will post sales of $8.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.15 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $6.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.66 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Shares of MU stock opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,651,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 401,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 263,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,267,000 after buying an additional 201,972 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 588,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,903,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,626,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $143,454,000 after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 81,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Micron Technology (MU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.