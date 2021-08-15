$8.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce earnings per share of $8.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.27 and the lowest is $8.18. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $7.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year earnings of $32.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.79 to $32.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $35.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.68 to $36.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at $29,342,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $47,976,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,537.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,421.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $926.88 and a 1-year high of $1,537.66.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

