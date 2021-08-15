88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Short Interest Up 132.7% in July

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,827,900 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the July 15th total of 3,363,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,282,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF opened at $0.03 on Friday. 88 Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03.

88 Energy Company Profile

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

