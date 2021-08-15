888 Holdings plc (LON:888) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on 888 shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get 888 alerts:

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 404 ($5.28) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 384.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.40 ($2.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456 ($5.96).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.