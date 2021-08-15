89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 235.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,496. 89bio has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 89bio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,318,188.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 194,020 shares of company stock worth $3,605,956. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 18,061.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 434,563 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

