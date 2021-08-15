8X8 PROTOCOL 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $744,192.00 (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $744,192.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 60.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000197 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000102 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001495 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

