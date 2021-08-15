$9.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $9.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.01 and the highest is $10.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $8.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $43.09 to $61.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $44.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.38 to $53.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $665.25.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 500 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.50, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,202,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $624.79 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $640.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $568.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

