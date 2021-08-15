93,000 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,465,000. Adobe comprises about 2.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, reaching $637.31. 911,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $593.61. The stock has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

