$94.57 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will announce $94.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.07 million to $95.73 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $381.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.38 million to $382.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $386.85 million, with estimates ranging from $373.60 million to $395.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 197,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 101,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

FCF opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

