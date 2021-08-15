Aavegotchi (GHST) Price Reaches $2.16

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $137.65 million and $87.16 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00059089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00875362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00109557 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00044482 BTC.

Aavegotchi (CRYPTO:GHST) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 66,425,794 coins and its circulating supply is 63,803,730 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

