Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 5.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after acquiring an additional 647,496 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after buying an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after buying an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,398,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

