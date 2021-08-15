AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.43 Billion

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post sales of $14.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.30 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $12.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.
On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 274,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,006,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,418,000 after buying an additional 44,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
