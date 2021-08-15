AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after buying an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,868.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $116.48. 4,408,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,655,127. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

