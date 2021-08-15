AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

NASDAQ:ABCL traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,966,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.76. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SB Management Ltd grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,472,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,051,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 63,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.