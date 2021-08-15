Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 505,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
