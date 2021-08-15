Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the July 15th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 505,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 205,351 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,077,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,634,000 after buying an additional 113,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

