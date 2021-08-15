Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,600 shares, a growth of 98.4% from the July 15th total of 128,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 226.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the first quarter worth $66,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the second quarter worth $87,000.

NYSE AWP opened at $6.69 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

