Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the July 15th total of 180,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AOD stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.25. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000.

