AceD (ACED) Hits Market Cap of $86,809.29

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AceD has traded up 10% against the dollar. AceD has a market cap of $86,809.29 and approximately $1,012.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000051 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About AceD

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

