AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 732.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.04% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,399 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 479.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 638,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 445,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 987,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93,506 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

ACRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $139.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

