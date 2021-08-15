ACoconut (AC) Market Capitalization Achieves $834,305.57

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $834,305.57 and approximately $92,051.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ACoconut alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00062687 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ACoconut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ACoconut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.