Actinium Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $17,615.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Actinium has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000350 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,711,250 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

