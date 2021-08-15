Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,463,000 after acquiring an additional 769,227 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after acquiring an additional 673,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after acquiring an additional 628,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.85. 5,351,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,440. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.