Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Achieves $2.23 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $442,617.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

