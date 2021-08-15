Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AE opened at $29.01 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $123.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

