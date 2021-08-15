adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
ADDYY opened at $188.39 on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.56. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.83.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
