ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 84.0% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADOM traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. ADOMANI has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.97.

In related news, Director Pietro Michael A. Di bought 158,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.26 per share, with a total value of $41,080.00. Corporate insiders own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADOMANI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

