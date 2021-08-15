Adshares 24 Hour Volume Reaches $242,916.00 (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $242,916.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Adshares has traded up 59.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,612,088 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

