Adshares Trading 42.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Adshares has a market cap of $22.99 million and $180,856.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00003205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00036675 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007848 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,612,088 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

