Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ATEYY opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATEYY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

