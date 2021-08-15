Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 50,058 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.23. 7,702,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

