Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.74. 603,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,106. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.07.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.