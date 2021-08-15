Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,290 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.16. 4,341,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,540. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

