Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,864 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $14,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 12.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.88. 4,246,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

