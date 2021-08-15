Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,707 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $84.36. 3,631,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.12. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

