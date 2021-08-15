Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,713 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,713 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $229.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

