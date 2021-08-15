Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,207 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $120,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 368.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,086,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.16. The company has a market capitalization of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.63 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

