Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 230,911 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Antero Midstream worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,609,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,389 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,886,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,285 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,915,000 after purchasing an additional 601,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Antero Midstream by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,147,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 2,561,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,073. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 38.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.