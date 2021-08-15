Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,563,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,539,801. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.80. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $75.98 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $598.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

