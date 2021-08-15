Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $101.16 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $362.75. 2,303,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $357.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

