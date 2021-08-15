Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $16.37 Million Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,182 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.77% of B&G Foods worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $240,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $228,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 25.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 114.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.06. The stock had a trading volume of 532,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,495. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

