Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.