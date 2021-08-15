Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $17.31 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,301 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PPL worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 54.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.41. 3,469,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

