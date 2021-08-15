Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $20.48 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. 2,108,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,145,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

