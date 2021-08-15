Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $26.41 Million Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $26,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,670.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.25.

Shares of J traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.07. 804,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.22 per share, with a total value of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

