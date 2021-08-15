Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $28.18 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

LMT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $357.98. 1,219,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $376.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.