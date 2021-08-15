Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $33.04 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,313 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $176.25. 5,880,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,414,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $463.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.