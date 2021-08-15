Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $42.13 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,903 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 0.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $42,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 8,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 464,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,274,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,657. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

