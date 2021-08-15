Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182,204 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

