Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,732 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 654,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,885. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 48,533 shares of company stock valued at $783,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

